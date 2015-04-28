Acutec Precision Machining Selects VIMANA by System Insights

Berkeley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2015 --System Insights (SI) announced that Acutec Precision Machining has selected VIMANA as their manufacturing software platform for improving shop floor production efficiency.



Acutec is a leader in high precision machining, capable of handling a wide range of customer requirements, from prototype to high volume, from industrial to precision aerospace. With over 200,000 square feet of manufacturing space in 3 facilities, over 340 highly trained and experienced employees, the latest in manufacturing and design software, precision machining, assembly, precision welding, EDM, NDT, grinding, engineering, experienced material sourcing, and passivation, Acutec is equipped to take on entire product lines.



Elisabeth Smith, President and CEO of Acutec Precision Machining said, "We are using VIMANA to make decisions and improve awareness across the facility. Our operators have welcomed the objective data that VIMANA has brought, and we are being fully transparent with the analysis."



Rick Moran, President and COO of System Insights added, "Our team has really enjoyed working with Acutec. Elisabeth and her staff are extremely dedicated to seeking out best of breed technologies and practices to make their business better."



VIMANA will be monitoring and providing analytics for all the shop floor equipment in Acutec's three facilities located in Meadville and Saegertown PA and St. Stephen SC. The total supported footprint is approximately 200 machine tools from a variety of vendors including Mazak and DMG Mori.



VIMANA software solution monitors and manages machine tool productivity



VIMANA is the only software product that combines a comprehensive real-time data solution, based on the MTConnect data standard, with multi-dimensional, complex reasoning and machine learning technologies to deliver predictive manufacturing solutions for both machining-based discrete and process manufacturing industries.



VIMANA identifies periods of production losses using a sophisticated classification engine, and provides users with the information and insight needed to improve utilization. VIMANA includes real-time dashboards as well as historical reports and analysis; it integrates with a wide range of modern and legacy factory equipment using the MTConnect open standard for machine tool data interoperability.



About System Insights

System Insights (SI), (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining-based, discrete and process industries. Through the innovative combination of a comprehensive real-time data solution and multidimensional, complex reasoning technology, the SI flagship product - VIMANA - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client's efficiency, productivity, and profitability. VIMANA's capabilities also enable customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The VIMANA software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing.