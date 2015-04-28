Free Video Presentation Software by Focusky Closes Gap Between Business and Customer

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2015 --Focusky and Jason Chen, President are pleased to announce that the firm has developed a new and unique presentation software tool and made it available to businesses at no cost. Many so-called presentation tools are available in the market today. These software offerings are even able to insert videos into the presentation. The unique feature with Focusky free video presentation software is that it is able to output presentation in video format directly. There is no need for any other third-party software to be able to create a video presentation.



For small businesses, Focusky offers an effective solution to enable businesses to introduce services or products to customers and clients. Businesses are able to present and display details using text, images, video, audio files or animation. These features mean that a Focusky presentation delivers rich content in a short time.



The varied features which users can access at no cost include unlimited Zoom and Pan effects and rich-media link and video and audio embedded. Users can quickly import files from Microsoft PowerPoint. Focusky offers a multitude of pre-designed templates and themes to make implementation of the software easy and convenient. Video presentations can be shared on YouTube as well as elsewhere. The software is fully customizable with unlimited hosting.



According to Jason Chen, Presidents of the firm, "Once you become a Focusky member, an extraordinary personal home page is automatically created on Focusky. This makes it easy for people to learn about your business and find your great presentations. "



