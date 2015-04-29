Free Education Presentation Software Released by Focusky: New Teaching Tool for Professors

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2015 --Focusky Software Co. Ltd announces the recent lunch of an innovative teaching tool for professors developed by the dedicated company's team. It is free education presentation software that uses animation to make learning more fun and engaging. The tool is completely free of charge and available for download, so that teachers can start playing with students' imagination while presenting the knowledge the kids have to learn.



Since the software's first release, the company has improved many details, providing professors with much more resources to be used in the lessons, such as free online themes and templates, amazing animation capabilities and powerful customized features. The free education presentation software helps develop children's creativity by all smart slides and zoom functions, suggesting students more inspiring ideas about what they learn.



The animated education Focusky presentation gives teachers a chance to easily develop the lesson's representation, to improve the quality of their teaching and to grab the students' interest and attention. The outdated way of presenting the information will be replaced by interactive classroom that can meet the needs of the modern children. They will get more opportunities to share their ideas or knowledge, working on the zooming presentation as a team and make the learning an exciting pleasure rather than a boring necessity.



The animation show adds a magic to the teacher's presentation making the lesson memorable for children. This free education presentation software enables users to combine texts, shapes, PowerPoint, photos, video clips, Flash and even YouTube videos to make attractive and animated lessons with a zooming effect. A variety of editing options are provided. After the presentation is completed, the teacher can publish it in EXE, HTMP, video, ZIP or APP format.



