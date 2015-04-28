Facial Aesthetics Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend and Forecast Report to 2020: Radiant Insights, Inc

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2015 --Summary



GBI Research's report, "Facial Aesthetics Market to 2020 - Economic Recovery Drives Growth in the US as Increasing Awareness Fuels Demand in Developing Markets" discusses the market, competitive landscape, and trends for two facial aesthetics market segments: Botox and dermal fillers. It provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting these segments, and key analytical content on the dynamics of the market. The report also reviews the competitive landscape, analyzes each segment's pipeline products and gives details of important merger and acquisition deals. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.



Browse Full Report With TOC

http://www.radiantinsights.com/research/facial-aesthetics-market-to-2020-economic-recovery-drives-growth-in-the-us-as-increasing-awareness-fuels-demand-in-developing-markets



Scope



- Key geographies: US, Brazil, Germany, Turkey, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Columbia and South Korea.



- Information on market size for two facial aesthetics market segments: botox and dermal fillers.



- Annualized market revenue data forecast to 2020 and company share data for 2013.



- Qualitative analysis of key trends in the facial aesthetics market.



- Information on the competitive landscape and the leading technologies of key players: Allergan, Galderma, Merz Pharma, Ipsen, Anteis, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Medytox, LIBP, Laboratoires Teoxane and Hugel.



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the global facial aesthetics market.



- Design and enhance your product development, marketing, and sales strategies.



- Exploit merger and acquisition opportunities by identifying the market players with the most innovative pipelines.



- Develop market-entry and market-expansion strategies.



- Identify the key players best positioned to take advantage of the emerging market opportunities.



- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying the products most likely to ensure a robust return.



- Identify, understand and capitalize emerging blockbusters of the facial aesthetics market landscape.



- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of the global facial aesthetics market and the factors shaping it.



About Radiant Insights

Radiant Insights is a platform for companies looking to meet their market research and business intelligence requirements. We assist and facilitate organizations and individuals procure market research reports, helping them in the decision making process. We have a comprehensive collection of reports, covering over 40 key industries and a host of micro markets. In addition to over extensive database of reports, our experienced research coordinators also offer a host of ancillary services such as, research partnerships/ tie-ups and customized research solutions.



For More Information, Visit Radiant Insights



Contact:

Michelle Thoras

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Radiant Insights, Inc

Phone: 415-349-0054

Toll Free: 888-202-9519

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Blog URL: http://radiantinsights.wordpress.com/