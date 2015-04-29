Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. Announces Emergency Water Removal in Bensalem, PA

Bensalem, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2015 --People living in the Bensalem, PA area of Bucks County can breathe a little easier this spring. Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. is announcing 24/7 flood, fire, sewer and water service in the region. Elite also handles mold removal which, if not taken care of immediately, can cause severe health problems.



The key to keeping water and flood damages to a minimum is fast action. Water can ruin furniture, family treasures, and the structure itself. The walls, floors, and drywall become soaked, damaging the integrity of the building. Moist drywall is also the perfect breeding ground for germs and mold which must be removed by a professional team. The longer the water and moisture stay on the premises, the higher the cost to the owner will be. Owners who suspect water damage may be occurring are encouraged to act instantly. Flood and water damage may also be extremely costly and messy. In some cases, insurance may not cover the entire amount. Choosing the right company for the job is of paramount importance for the property owners health and pocketbook.



About Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc

Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. has been dealing with these issues for over 15 years. Within 45 minutes of receiving a call, they will respond to the scene, assess the situation, and start the cleanup and restoration process. They are fully accredited with the Institute of Inspection Cleaning And Restoration Certification (IIRC), and the International Restoration Institute (IRI). Elite can handle any restoration job, no matter how insurmountable it may seem at first. They use only the latest in cutting edge technology and will soon have the home or property looking like nothing ever happened. They will deal with insurance companies themselves, saving the property owner the headache and hassle. Elite also sends the bill to the insurance company directly.



Elite Water Damage and Restoration inc. is happy to provide these 24/7 emergency services to Bensalem residents and others in the Bucks county, PA area. Local restoration and cleaning are now available whenever these homeowners need them.