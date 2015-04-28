Bucks County Company Announces New 24/7 Emergency Water Damage Services for Quakertown PA

Quakertown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2015 --Flooding, water pipe breaks, and sewage backup can all cause expensive damage to homes. Fortunately for area homeowners, water-mold-fire-removalcleanup.com is proud to announce 24/7 emergency water damage services are available in Bucks County for Quakertown and Newton residents.



When water damage occurs, quick action is required to prevent further damage and to salvage home furnishings and other homeowner possessions. Now local residents have the option of getting almost immediate help when their homes become damaged by excess water or sewage backup. They are able to contact a local cleanup and restoration expert who is licensed, certified, and insured.



In addition to water damage, emergency help is available for mold damage, an insidious problem that can cause severe health problems for residents of an affected home. Mold also physically damages a residence as it causes discoloration as it spreads. Only trained professionals are qualified to evaluate and eradicate this problem, returning homes to a safe and comfortable condition.



Fire damage goes beyond what has actually been burned in a home. Smoke and water damage can be even more devastating than what the fire actually burned. Now Buck county residents have access to emergency fire damage help, too. Water-mold-fire-removalcleanup.com connects homeowners to services that restore items that have been damaged in a fire, including furniture, clothing, drapes, and other essential home items.



Those residents who are victimized by sewage backing up into their homes also have access to emergency help from local restoration and cleanup services. In addition to being a destructive problem for residents, sewage backup is also a health hazard. Proper, qualified cleanup is required in these situations to make homes safe and livable again.



Elite Water Damage and Restoration inc. is happy to provide these 24/7 emergency services to Quakertown residents and others in the Newton, Pennsylvania area. Local restoration and cleaning is now available whenever these homeowners need them. Flooding, fire, mold, and sewage problems can be immediately addressed.