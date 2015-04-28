Breathe Intelligent Cigarette Enters Into a Relationship with Kinney Drugs

West Jefferson, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2015 --Breathe Intelligent Cigarette LLC announces a new partnership with a prominent regional drug store chain.



Breathe Intelligent Cigarette will introduce its vaporizer kits, single tanks and liquids on the shelves of Kinney Drugs, which operates 110 stores and a distribution center. Established in 1903 in Gouverneur, N.Y., Kinney Drugs commands a strong regional presence in Northern Central New York and Vermont. It is a fixture in the metropolitan areas of Syracuse, Watertown and Plattsburgh in New York, as well as Burlington, Vt. Kinney Drugs' focus on customer service and competitive pricing makes it a perfect match for Breathe Intelligent Cigarette, which maintains a customer focused mission and strives to provide quality products at the best prices.



Breathe Intelligent Cigarette offers customers and wholesalers a variety of products:- Mods, allowing customers to customize their product.- Kits, including starters, clearomizer and wax pens.- Disposables, in menthol and tobacco flavors.- Clearomizers, in a variety of styles and colors. - Hookahs, with pens and cartridges available. - Refills, of cartomizers in a variety of flavors- Batteries, including variable watt, rechargeable lithium, dry and LCD.- Liquids, in 18 flavors- Accessories. including battery chargers, adapters and USB chargers.



Breathe Intelligent Cigarette has coverage in major wholesale and retail segments including major grocery store chains, hotels, vapor shops, casinos, and lounges as well as in private labeling. It maintains an inventory and a facility within the United States to allow for real time delivery.



About Breathe Intelligent Cigarette

Breathe Intelligent Cigarette has become a leader in the electronic cigarette industry by focusing on customer expectations and finding the highest quality ingredients for its products. It distributes its premium products worldwide. The company has built 10 major brands of electronic cigarettes in the United States and five major brands in Europe and Asia.



Breathe electronic cigarettes run a 1000m2 factory with 10 productions lines. The factory has advanced devices, dust-free workshops, and more than 400 highly trained workers for production and quality control. The company prides itself on being in the forefront of research and development. In the process between design, production and delivery, Breathe Intelligent Cigarette gives customers a one-stop shopping experience. Customers receive the best quality control and quick response times to requests.



For more information contact Breathe Intelligent Cigarette (BreatheIC) at 866-237-0006. The company website provides information about e-cigarettes, vaping, federal regulatory laws and a "frequently asked questions" section and an informative blog on its web site at http://www.breatheic.com



About Kinney Drugs

Kinney Drugs is an employee-owned company. In addition to its line of stores, it maintains distribution center with a warehouse storage capacity of 135,000 square feet.