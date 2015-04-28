Cromosys Announces Express Android App Development Services for Enterprises & Sub-Contractors

Queens, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2015 --Businesses are evolving with time and needs to be technologically involved. If not, it is hard for them to survive in these times when collaborative work and mobile computing is more important than ever before. Cromosys, a leading Android app development company, offers this technology backbone to enterprise processes in the form of quickly delivering applications for enabling internal processes, connecting with customers, providing portal to support them and even increase sales. Their portfolio on http://www.cromosys.com is only a glimpse of the wonderful work delivered to their client companies and sub-contractors worldwide.



Cromosys goes beyond providing off-the-shelf application development services that most other companies offer. They recently launched express services to help enterprises save the most expensive of all resources – time. Through their hire Android app developer services, they strategically offer client firm a dedicated developer who has expertise in the type of app they want to build. This slashes down time between app development and delivery from several months to few weeks, as compared to a regular offshore delivery model.



Express Android app development by Cromosys is a fast-lane service also benefiting IT companies who are looking to sub-contract their Android projects to, either meet an immediate deadline or to gain cost benefit from reasonably priced services. Cromosys offers special quotation for sub-contractors for one or bulk projects.



The India and USA based company has an expert team of developers specializing in crafting apps for a wide range of business purposes such as, finance, team collaboration, product catalogue, M-commerce, supply chain tracking and agent management to name a few. Their expertise spans across almost every area in which an entrepreneur needs to either enhance productivity or increase business.



One of the biggest benefits of collaborating with Cromosys is their express communication procedures. Their clients receive timely reporting of their project's progress status. They can quickly give feedback, which remarkably reduces the time in approval cycles. Moreover, their advanced infrastructure allows for creating apps with latest technology and thorough app testing that ensures a top quality application.



Competition is increasing with every passing day. An expedited reach to the market can make remarkable difference to a business' bottom line and rocket boost their journey from a small firm to becoming a large corporate. Small businesses and sub-contractors need this window of opportunity of using express application development, which makes their work quicker and easier.



About Cromosys

Cromosys is among the best Android app development companies offering wide range of services in mobile, web, ecommerce and internet marketing. They have offices in India and USA. They offer their cost-effective services of app development for small to large companies and sub-contractors.



Cromosys is a leading Android app development company. Their team of developers has the proficiency to deliver quality apps with significant cost-efficiency. Inquire about Cromosys' Express Android app development services of hiring a dedicated resource on http://www.cromosys.com