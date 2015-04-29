Düsseldorf, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2015 --An inspired new way to take an amazing selfie is being introduced to the public via an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. This campaign has a funding goal of $15,000, which needs to be raised to bring the EmoFix selfie remote control to market. When asked about their inspiration for EmoFix, the team responds, "We made it because of the problems most smartphone users face while taking selfies or shooting videos." These problems are something everyone who has ever taken a selfie has faced. The pose often looks awkward, or they have to hand their phone to a stranger and explain how the camera works. Most of the time an individual has to be left out of the shot in order to take the photo. However, with EmoFix these problems are a thing of the past.



EmoFix is Bluetooth enabled and does not require an App to work. It allows a person to take selfies using either the front or rear facing camera on their phone, and gives them the power to take selfie videos, and use their smartphone or smart camera as a hidden camera. The device has a range of over 30 feet, making it the perfect tool for a group photo that finally allows everyone to be included. EmoFix is extremely durable because it is made of a nearly indestructible metal alloy. It is waterproof, stylishly attractive and small enough to slip into a pocket, wallet, purse, or used as a keychain. The size allows an EmoFix user to carry the device with them, so they will always have the power for an amazing selfie wherever they are.



The EmoFix team has been hard at work making certain the device meets their extremely high standards. They state, "It feels good when you put your heart into making something. We are very proud of EmoFix, and kept every tiny detail in mind to make it perfect." Now that all of the essential ground work has been completed, they are ready to begin the next phase in development which is why they launched their Indiegogo campaign. The production phase will begin in July 2015, with a projected shipping date of August 2015. As an added bonus with this campaign the team is offering several perks. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, range in value from a "Well-Wishes" perk that enables a supporter to follow the campaign and receive all of the updates, to various EmoFix accessories, and the opportunity to pre-order EmoFix from a single device to a distributor pack of 100 units, at a substantial savings off the regular retail price. Full details can be found on their Indiegogo campaign page.



About EmoFix

EmoFix is the inspired brainchild of a group professionals who have been engaged in innovative tech products for a long time. Each member of the team has extensive experience in their individual fields of expertise, and consists of creative product designers, hard-working techies and visionary management.



