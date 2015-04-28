Altamonte Springs, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2015 --The inspired minds behind "i-Skool" have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo in order to introduce their interactive educational software to the public. This campaign has a funding goal of $30,000, which needs to be raised in order to bring i Skool to market, and begin the process of getting it into education systems everywhere. i-Skool is a platform based mobile learning solution for use as an essential part of a child's educational experience, both at home and at school. When asked about their inspiration the team states, "We started i-Skool to make a real difference. We believe in giving all children a chance. Each day of school is an opportunity for a student to explore, learn and dream of a better future for themselves and for their communities." The team is also offering complete and total transparency to any parent, teacher or education supporter that wants to get involved with i-Skool and operate as a consulting "privy councilor".



For many children, sitting motionless in a classroom has a negative effect on their learning capacity because children learn through motion, and experimentation. The new i-Skool interactive educational software hopes to bridge the gap between education and learning. This new software creates a multitude of thinking tasks and fun games that are related to physical interactive activities. It is easier for children to learn and remember something they physically experience, and when the activity is fun they are naturally more eager to learn. This software was created to be a part of the daily school curriculum and allows parents and teachers to design the lessons and content as well as to set to the educational goals, interactive levels and incentives.



The i-Skool team has been very hard at work with all of the essential groundwork for their software. They are ready to begin the development phase which is why they have launched their Indiegogo campaign. They hope to have development completed during 4th quarter 2015, so they can begin the "Pilot & Testing" phase during February 2016, with a projected release date of May 2016. As an added bonus with this campaign the team is offering several perks. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, range in value from a "Founder Status" thank you perk, to several valuable merchandise items such as a bracelet, watch, quadcopter or tablet. One of their most inspired perks offers parents, teachers, and education allies the opportunity to play a real role in the children's education by operating as a consultant "privy councilor" for i-Skool. As the team states, "When You Invest in one child you give a whole community the chance for a healthier, more hopeful and peaceful future." Full details can be found on their Indiegogo campaign page.



About i-Skool Inc.

Florida based i-Skool is an independent educational technology company that is the brainchild of a talented team with extensive experience in the education industry. The team believes in giving all children a chance, and started i-Skool to make a real difference in the lives of children everywhere.



