Star Appraiser Lori Verderame Delivers Brilliant Performance at "What's in Your Attic – Antique Appraisal"

South Sioux City, NE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2015 --Today at Marina Inn in South Sioux City, NE, Security National Bank Wealth Management hosted the first "What's in Your Attic - Antique Appraisal" event.



The main guest speaker, leading appraiser Dr. Lori Verderame, stars as the antiques appraiser on Discovery Channel's hit reality show Auction Kings. She has been featured on NBC's The Tonight Show and Comedy Central's The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, for her comedic and no holds barred approach.



The first 50 people who registered to the event were invited to bring one item for Dr. Lori to appraise, as part of her unscripted, uniquely entertaining presentation. Even though Dr. Lori didn't know upfront what kind of items the audience would bring in, the sparkling remarks that punctuated her expert appraisals left everybody howling for more.



Many people are unaware of the true value of the items they own. This question takes on added importance when a person can no longer live in their home, or when their estate needs to distribute the assets. This free, informative and fun event rewardingly highlighted the issues of antiques and objects of art in Estate Planning.



