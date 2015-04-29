News Free Presentation Maker by Focusky Is Now on Sale

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2015 --Focusky Software Co., Ltd. provides high-quality, user-friendly and cost-effective digital presentation software and related online services. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Focusky is a leading provider of digital presentation software that's redefining the digital presentation industry worldwide.



The company's new free presentation maker, an alternative to PowerPoint slides, is now on sale to online consumers. Focusky provides their proprietary software at multiple pricing plans based on availability of features and user needs. Free plans are suitable for individuals and small businesses while the Standard and Professional plans offer professional and editing functionality. The Enterprise plan is best for business users who need unlimited features.



Pricing comparisons for Focusky plans can be found at http://focusky.com/pricing/php. Free trials are available to allow uploads of existing presentation to the platform, enabling users to try out basic features of their software. Advanced features will enable adding of links, audio, video, animation, and much more to the presentation.



Focusky also has a subscription component to their business model. By becoming a Focusky member, users automatically own a personal homepage created on the online platform. Members can feature their online presentations by creating a "showcase" on their Focusky unique page, which can then be embedded onto their own websites. Focusky also provides a convenient way for others to subscribe and follow each member's presentation updates.



A member's presentation automatically becomes SEO friendly when publicized on their platform. This brings free online traffic that can help boost visibility for each member's business or brand. The social media share functionality is also included, making the promotion of online presentations convenient and user-friendly for their members.



More information about designing animated, online presentations to share with social media followers, potential clients and team members can be found on Focusky's website at http://focusky.com.