S&S Cycle Selects VIMANA by System Insights

Berkeley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2015 --System Insights (SI) announced that S&S Cycle has selected VIMANA as their manufacturing software platform for improving shop floor production efficiency.



S&S Cycle, Inc. has been in the v-twin high performance parts business for over 50 years, specializing in motorcycle parts like high performance motorcycle kits for Harley-Davidson® motorcycles. S&S Cycle manufactures a complete line of motorcycle performance products ranging from motorcycle slip-on exhaust, bolt on performance intakes, motorcycle big bore kits, or a complete motorcycle engine.



Shawn Thompson, Manufacturing Engineering Manager, S&S Cycle said, "We started with a different software and couldn't get to the finite level of reporting we needed. We switched to VIMANA and haven't looked back. The service is great, software has the level of depth we needed, and the reporting is intuitive. We look forward to the savings we will gain from this investment."



Dr. Athulan Vijayaraghavan, CTO, System Insights, added, "It has been great working with S&S Cycle in launching VIMANA and integrating it with their existing IT systems. We are looking forward to working with them in applying VIMANA to identify and help reduce production disruptions".



VIMANA will be monitoring and providing analytics for all the shop floor equipment in S&S Cycle's Lacrosse, WI facility. The total supported footprint is approximately 20 machine tools from a variety of vendors including Mazak, and Brother.



VIMANA software solution monitors and manages machine tool productivity



VIMANA is the only software product that combines a comprehensive real-time data solution, based on the MTConnect data standard, with multi-dimensional, complex reasoning and machine learning technologies to deliver predictive manufacturing solutions for both machining-based discrete and process manufacturing industries.



VIMANA identifies periods of production losses using a sophisticated classification engine, and provides users with the information and insight needed to improve utilization. VIMANA includes real-time dashboards as well as historical reports and analysis; it integrates with a wide range of modern and legacy factory equipment using the MTConnect open standard for machine tool data interoperability.



About System Insights

System Insights (SI), (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining-based, discrete and process industries. Through the innovative combination of a comprehensive real-time data solution and multidimensional, complex reasoning technology, the SI flagship product - VIMANA - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client's efficiency, productivity, and profitability. VIMANA's capabilities also enable customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The VIMANA software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing.