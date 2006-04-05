Universal Guardian Delivers 6th Straight Consecutive Quarter of Revenue Growth Totaling More than $5 Million for Q4 2005

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2006 -- Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc. (OTC Bulletin Board: UGHO), an emerging global leader in inter-modal transportation security, global supply chain RFID systems, security products and risk mitigation services to protect against business against criminal, terrorist, and security threats, today announced that it will deliver record quarterly revenue performance with anticipated Q4 2005 revenues of approximately $5.1 million.



“Our Q4 2005 revenue represents a 61% increase over 3rd Quarter 2005 and an estimated 240% increase when compared to Q4 2004,” stated Mike Barcikowski, CFO of Universal Guardian. “With executed contracts in Q1 2006 already totaling more than $19 million, we anticipate that revenue growth will continue to accelerate throughout 2006" Barcikowski continued.



“When compared to other security products, systems and services, we believe that Universal's continuing revenue growth and earnings potential have yet to be fully appreciated by the market, particularly in light of the future of the market sector as well as pending global market opportunities. As our increasing revenues reflect, we remain focused on expanding revenue and earnings across our three main business lines." added Michael Skellern, Universal’s CEO.



About Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc.

Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc. (UGHO) and its subsidiaries provide a comprehensive range of security products, systems, and services designed to mitigate terrorist and security threats worldwide. Universal Guardian companies features a wide variety of security applications for transportation, and global supply chain security and visibility, maritime security and critical infrastructure protection for government and multi-national businesses on every continent. http://www.UniversalGuardian.com



About Universal Guardian Products Group

Universal Guardian’s Shield Defense International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc., designs and produces non-lethal products and systems that provide law enforcement, military, professional security and consumers with multiple offensive and defensive use-of-force options to address appropriate threat conditions in today’s growing global security and terrorist environments. www.ShieldDefense.com



About Universal Guardian Systems Group

Universal Guardian's ISR Systems Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc., is a global provider of integrated and interoperable asset tracking and systems for global supply chain applications, inter-modal transportation, and seaport security. Its RFIDCentral™ platform provides RFID global source tagging, asset tracking and inventory monitoring for a multitude of worldwide government and business applications.

http://www.ISRsystems.com



About Universal Guardian Services Group

Universal Guardian’s Secure Risks-SSSI, a wholly owned subsidiary is a global security group providing practical risk solutions, tactical security products and services, and critical infrastructure protection to government and multi-national businesses in today's most challenging environments from regional hubs located in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and Asia Pacific. www.SecureRisks.com



