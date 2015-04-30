Best PumpWorks Selects VIMANA by System Insights

Berkeley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2015 --System Insights (SI) announced that Best PumpWorks has selected VIMANA as their manufacturing software platform for improving shop floor production efficiency.



With ten offices located throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and International, Best PumpWorks is one of the largest and respected pump distributor, supplier and remanufacturer in the world. In business for over three decades, the company has built its reputation on superior pump engineering, inventory, delivery and service.



Dr. Athulan Vijayaraghavan said, "We are looking forward to working with PumpWorks in rolling out VIMANA across multiple facilities to provide a consistent and centralized platform to track and improve their productivity."



VIMANA will be monitoring and providing analytics for all the shop floor equipment in Best Pumpworks factory locations. The supported footprint includes machine tools from a variety of vendors including Mazak.



VIMANA software solution monitors and manages machine tool productivity



VIMANA is the only software product that combines a comprehensive real-time data solution, based on the MTConnect data standard, with multi-dimensional, complex reasoning and machine learning technologies to deliver predictive manufacturing solutions for both machining-based discrete and process manufacturing industries.



VIMANA identifies periods of production losses using a sophisticated classification engine, and provides users with the information and insight needed to improve utilization. VIMANA includes real-time dashboards as well as historical reports and analysis; it integrates with a wide range of modern and legacy factory equipment using the MTConnect open standard for machine tool data interoperability.



About System Insights

System Insights (SI), (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining-based, discrete and process industries. Through the innovative combination of a comprehensive real-time data solution and multidimensional, complex reasoning technology, the SI flagship product - VIMANA - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client's efficiency, productivity, and profitability. VIMANA's capabilities also enable customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The VIMANA software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing.