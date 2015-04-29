Bathroom Vanities Market by Material, by Application Is Expected to Reach $8.40 Billion by 2020: Grand View Research, Inc.

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2015 --The global bathroom vanities market is expected to reach USD 8.40 billion by 2020, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing reconstruction and remodeling activities owing to changing consumer preferences is anticipated to spur market growth over the forecast period. Growing demand for functional bathrooms may promote the installation of specialized countertops which incorporate sinks. Advances are expected to driven by rising bathroom remodeling expenditure, which may outpace other housing improvement expenditures.



Proliferation of eco-friendly materials such as engineered stone and recycled glass for countertop applications may drive the bathroom vanities market. Recycled high density polyethylene materials, glass with LED backlighting and high-pressure plastic laminates are various advanced countertop features that are expected to boost volume demand for the material used.



Health concerns due to the use of urea formaldehyde which is a resin used to bind the fibers are expected to hamper market growth through the forecast period. However, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is currently developing compliance and testing provisions for various standards. Additionally, increasing number of wood products and finished goods in California, are becoming CARB (Califonia Air Resource Board) compliant which is expected to yield opportunities for the bathroom vanities market.



Further key findings from the study suggest:



- The residential application segment accounted for majority of the market in 2013 and is further expected to generate high revenue through the forecast period. Rising demand for new housing and remodeling activities has led to significant increase in the market penetration in the residential sector. Design trends for large storage cabinets and medications are also to promote gains.

- Non-residential application segment is expected to witness growth over the forecast period. Rising healthcare, offices, education, and retail shop construction spending is expected to support demand for bathroom vanities, as these structures incorporate secure storage with lesser space requirements.

- Asia Pacific accounted for over 30% of the overall market share in 2013 and is expected to witness high growth due to rapid installations of cabinets in new and existing homes as well as non-residential buildings. China is expected to witness robust demand; growing urbanization is expected to support infrastructure development in the region. North America is expected to witness high growth due to rising consumer demand towards premium bathroom features.

- Notable companies operating in the bathroom vanities market include Masco, MasterBrand, American Woodmark, RSI Home Products etc. Key market participants invest heavily in R&D to offer product differentiation as well as cost-effective bathroom solutions to enhance market share and leverage through branding.



For the purpose of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the global bathroom vanities market on the basis of material, application and region:



Bathroom Vanities Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2020)



- Stone

- Ceramic

- Glass

- Wood

- Metal



Bathroom Vanities Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2020)



- Residential

- Non-Residential



Bathroom Vanities Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2020)



- North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Europe

- Germany

- UK

- Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- Latin America

- Brazil

- Mexico

- MEA



