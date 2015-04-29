Breathe Intelligent Cigarette Introduces 3 New Vaping Tanks

West Jefferson, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2015 --Great news for anyone looking to buy Vaping Tanks, Breathe Intelligent Cigarette introduces its 3 new tanks! The company, which has been taking the e-cigarette and vaping industry, has recently unveiled its newest addition to their vaping product's family. Whether you are a first time buyer, looking for the best money can buy, or, are a seasoned user looking to replace your current model, one of these Vaping Tanks is sure to be a match!



The sleek and stylish DONNER 22, consists of a 22mm diameter tank made entirely from top quality materials, with BVC Coil heater and Pyrex Glass Tube, it boast a 4 ml capacity and an adjustable airflow as well as a 0.3ohm resistance and Vertical Coil.



The handsome DONNER 30, also sports the same 0.3ohM resistance power and is equally fit with BVC coil heater and Pyrex glass tube, with airflow control, but additionally features a screw adjustable 510 pin!



For the Vaping Pros, and confessed connoisseur of Vaping Tanks, the MEGA Tank is the top of the line, it comes in a exquisite classical wooden box, and it is fully customizable and has a rebuildable tank allowing you to build your own tank!



The MEGA Tank's atomizer is hand made with an added heat element and wick. This model has a total of 30mm in diameter built with the standard Pyrex glass tube, but with a superior resistance power of Dual Coil 0.5hom and a 5ml Capacity, as well as a plethora of extra features like a Spring drip tip to drop liquid on heater, an Independent liquid chamber, and Adjustable airflow Atomizer. However the top feature for perfect style and function, must be the elegant hand made heat element and wick which sets it aside from the rest of the Vaping Tanks currently on the market .



About Breathe Intelligent Cigarette

Breathe Intelligent Cigarette is a leading manufacturer of e-cigarette and vaping products and supplies. The company was formed to help supply a growing market of former tobacco users with vaping and electronic cigarette products that are not only high-quality but enjoyable as well.



For more information about Breathe Intelligent Cigarette products, please visit http://www.breatheic.com