Rodney Patterson Releases Single – "Just Relax"

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2015 --Rumors confirmed this week revealed that Rodney Patterson will be releasing his next single called "Just Relax" in May. Fans of the Dallas based star, will be able to enjoy his latest chilled-out musical delights, available from iTunes and CD Baby on the 15th May.



Described by many as a 'naturally gifted musician', Rodney began playing the piano at the tender age of 11. Developing his skills, fine tuning and carving his musical career over the years. Now with a strong fan base on social media, and a recognized artist who plays at many key events in Texas, his latest offerings are bound to please his fans and anyone new who discovers his talent.



The name itself spells out massive clues about the new single. As Rodney is known for his mellow and chilled out style 'Just Relax' is likely to follow suit.



Genre wise, his music would fit into the 'easy listening' category. A blend of R&B, spiritual, classical and smooth jazz forms the ideal recipe that musical critiques, magazines and his fans love to hear.



Already receiving many positive reviews:



"Though Patterson's album stands on its own as soulfully congenial listening, it could also make an apt foundation for a series of radio friendly pop tunes".? – SKOPE Magazine



Andrew Braithwaite from MusicTalkers.com checked out Rodney's sound and style on some of his previous tracks:



"The moment you hear one of his tracks, you can tell his heart is centered around the piano. His music casts a powerful spell, reflecting a strong message to let your imagination run wild. If this doesn't relax your mind and body, nothing will".



This week '360 Magazine' managed to take a sneak peak at the new single, they said:



"His current piece of work is melodically provocative. "Just Relax" contains phenomenal instrumentation and production. A spiritual yet soothing record that will literally knock your socks off. After the first thirty seconds, chills will run down your spine. At the rate he's going, a Grammy nom will be in his near future".



His new single release coincides with news that he is also playing at The Key City Rhythm & Blues Festival in Abilene Texas on June 6th. Anyone interested in catching up with Rodney then can find him performing at around 1PM.



About Rodney Patterson

Rodney Patterson is a Dallas based musician. His music has been used on Leisa Hart's fitness videos. Some of his more recognized performances have been at the House of Blues Dallas, Liquid Lounge, Opening Bell Coffee, Michael's On East Restaurant, Hotel Del Coronado, and many others. His influences are said to be Quincy Jones, Kenny G, George Duke, Brian McKnight, Michael Jackson, and Jim Brickman.



Official Links:

http://www.Rodney-Patterson.com

Facebook – http://www.Facebook.com/rodneypattersonmusic1

Twitter – http://www.Twitter.com/rodneydirect

Instagram – http://www.Instagram.com/rodneydirect