Orangetheory Fitness to Celebrate Their Tenth Dallas-Fort Worth Location

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2015 --Today, Orangetheory Fitness-North Texas announced that the tenth location in DFW will open in the Preston Hollow neighborhood of Dallas, TX in mid-May at the new Preston Hollow Village development. This high-intensity interval training fitness company opened its first North Texas "pilot" locations in April 2014 in Plano, followed by Frisco and Allen. Other locations in the area include Addison, Coppell, Colleyville, Preston-Frankford and Mesquite. Future locations will include studios in Castle Hills-Lewisville, McKinney, Southlake, Keller and more. The projected opening dates of these locations will be released in the near future.



Orangetheory Fitness is passionate about being involved in each of their communities by supporting other local businesses, non-profit organizations, school districts, and the Chambers of Commerce. Not only does this company bring a cutting-edge, technology driven, health-focused fitness program to these areas, it also provides employment to those within the community. Job-seekers will benefit from the employment opportunities that become available as Orangetheory Fitness continues expanding throughout North Texas.



About Orangetheory Fitness

Orangetheory Fitness, an energizing group interval fitness concept, is sweeping the nation! This one-of-a-kind workout is broken into intervals of cardiovascular and strength training in which certified trainers instruct the class using a variety of equipment including treadmills, rowing machines, SBT suspension training™ and free weights. With constant variation in workouts and motivation from our inspiring trainers, participants complete the class feeling energized and accomplished.



Orangetheory Fitness has been featured in The New York Times as an effective new plateau-busting workout in which participants can burn up to 900 calories in a 60-minute session. Backed by the science of post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), our heart-rate monitored training (OTBeat) is designed to help participants keep heart rates in a target "orange zone" that stimulates metabolism and increases energy in order to achieve noticeable, lasting results.



OTBeat is a heart rate monitoring program specifically designed for group training. Each participant wears a transmitter pod that displays their heart rate and percentage of max on a large monitor in the studio. Clients will know exactly what their heart rate is throughout the workout by simply glancing at the monitor. After each workout, participants are able to break down the results of their workout and visualize their progress.



The result is the Orange Effect – more energy, visible toning and extra calorie burn for up to 36 hours after your workout!