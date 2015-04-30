Metal Finishing Company, DCHN LLC, Receives ITAR Registration

Woonsocket, RI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2015 --DCHN LLC, a subsidiary of Katahdin Industries Inc., is pleased to announce that it is now registered under code M35349 with the U.S. Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC) pursuant to International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) part 122. With its full-service metal finishing capabilities focused on aluminum anodizing, hard-coating, printing, and laser-marking solutions, DCHN is an approved supplier of choice for military and defense-related applications regulated under the U.S. Munitions List (USML). Being ITAR compliant is another example of the on-going investment DCHN has made to better serve military, aerospace, and defense contractors by meeting their critical supply-chain, export/import, and recordkeeping requirements.



Tim Cabot, President of DCHN, said, "DCHN follows some of the tightest finishing and coating processes in the anodizing industry, in order to decipher exact specifications and comply with ITAR, MIL-A-8625, MIL-STD-171, and other pertinent clauses in the contract. We leverage innovative and proprietary anodizing technology, process engineering expertise, and operational excellence to elevate the performance, quality, and through-put of the end-product, while lowering the overall manufacturing cost. ITAR requirements are an important aspect of doing business with military hardware manufacturers, and we are pleased to have this registration."



For more information on DCHN and its full-service anodizing capabilities, visit http://www.d-chn.com/?utm_source=ReleaseWire&utm_medium=ITAR-PR&utm_content=DCHN-ITAR-REGISTERATION&utm_campaign=DCHN-ITAR



About DCHN, LLC

As the largest aluminum anodizing and hard-coater on the East Coast of the United States, DCHN has a broad range of production capabilities, starting at lab testing, to pilot and development, through production. Each production line has a wide variety of capabilities to produce anodic coatings exactly to their customers' diverse and challenging specifications. DCHN operates one of the newest and most complete production line capabilities in the country.



DCHN, LLC is an approved supplier to many of the defense contractors and works with a range of gun manufacturers. Apart from registration to ITAR, DCHN also maintains a Federal Firearms license. DCHN is ISO-9001:2008 and ISO-13485:2003 accredited.



Get Social with DCHN:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google+