National High School Promoting Everyone's Right to Education Through Education for All Campaign

Duluth, GA -- 05/01/2015 -- National High School, an online academic institution focused on providing students with quality education through innovative teaching tactics, announced its Education for All Campaign and the benefits that it has for adult learners all over the world.



The number of non-traditional schools like National High School is constantly on the rise, and so too is the total number of students that continue to enroll at online high schools to achieve their high school diploma. But because these students come from such a wide variety of learning backgrounds and demographics, it is understood that they represent an equally large variety of mindsets and approaches to learning.



Adult learners have an especially different approach to learning than children and teens. For one, they are much more likely to have some significant real-world experience gained through their jobs and their lives in general. This means that teaching purely based on concepts from a text book might not necessarily be the best method to give them the best grasp on these concepts.



The Education for All Campaign aims to promote the right to education for all of the people of the world, regardless of their physical appearance, age, color, religion and nationality. Many people are denied the right to education simply because of who they are or where they are from. Because of its unique status as an online educational institution, National High School is uniquely positioned to provide these people with the education they deserve, even tailoring specific educational methods to meet the varying needs of these people.



According to National High School, part of this campaign is to gear the school's teaching methods toward adult learners seeking a high school diploma in ways that are more likely to help them find educational success. Numerous studies indicate that adult learners are more likely to be motivated by such teaching methods as practical (rather than conceptual) coursework. Educators must also understand how to show adult learners that the material they are studying will help them to attain their life goals, much more so than younger students, whose "real-world" futures often still seem distant to them.



The school has already been successful in developing studying strategies for students of typical high school age. These latest developments position National High School as a leader in online education and non-traditional schools for students of all ages.



