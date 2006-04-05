Toledo, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/5/2006 -- According to Rebecca Gill, vice-president of Technology Group International (TGI), “Companies involved in wholesale distribution know there is an overwhelming need to reduce operational costs and expenses to improve overall revenues. Cost savings can be located in many different areas and TGI’s Enterprise family of products help to identify those areas, improve processing, thus reducing costs.”



Return on investment (ROI) can be quickly achieved simply by utilizing the system tools available when implementing TGI’s wholesale distribution software. Reviewing operational statistics and proactively engaging in change management is instrumental in correcting areas of waste.



Gill acknowledges her staff: “TGI’s knowledgeable personnel helps wholesale distributors obtain business goals by guiding corporations through business reengineering and lead to a leaner, more cost effective, working environment. Wholesale distributors improve fill rates; shipping accuracy’s and invoice accuracy’s while reducing product return rates and obsolescence.”



TGI Supply Chain Management & Wholesale Distribution Software Solutions include:



• Advanced Inventory Control & Transportation Management

• Fully Integrated Customer Relationship Management

• Category Management & Advanced Customer Price Sheets

• Rebate & Promotional Management

• UPC Code Creation and Storage

• Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI)

• On-line Vendor Catalog Review and Processing without Actual Product Entry

• Product Specifications and Data Sheets Storage, Printing and On-line Review

• Central and Local Purchasing

• Available to Promise & Capable to Promise On-line Visibility

• Full WMS Functionality

• Public and Private Warehousing

• EDI Enabled

• Barcode, Data Collection, RF, & RFID Enabled

• Full Financials and Accounting

• Fully Integrated and Personalized Dashboards



About Technology Group International, Ltd.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Technology Group International is a proven technology leader delivering Tier 1 application software functionality at a price performance level that can be readily accepted by organizations of all sizes. Specializing in software solutions for small and mid-market manufacturing and distribution companies, TGI’s integrated Enterprise Series software suite is a complete business process management solution. The product offering includes Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Decision Support System (DSS), Business Intelligence, Manufacturing Execution System (MES), and eCommerce. TGI implements, maintains, enhances, and supports its packaged distribution and manufacturing software solutions directly and via its channel partners.



Technology Group International

http://www.tgiltd.com

Rebecca Gill

rgill@tgiltd.com

800-837-0028



