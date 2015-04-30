Focusky Presentation Software Has Reached over 132K Free Downloads Up to April

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2015 --Focusky Presentation Maker, a flagship product of Focusky Software Co. Ltd., soars in popularity in the last few weeks. According to recent statistic, the latest free presentation software has already been downloaded a whopping 132,000 times.



The number counts downloads both for Windows and Mac OS based computers. Needless to say, it shows the demand of a good and effective digital presentation product in the market. Jason, CEO-Founder of Focusky Software Co. Ltd. says, "We are glad to report the numbers since we feel our dedicated effort toward creating a proper business presentation platform has finally paid off. What's more – our customers like it! Focusky team is inspired and we are already planning to add more and more useful features in the coming times."



Focusky is a digital presentation and animated video making software platform, whereby one can create presentations from PowerPoint and Flash. It comes with an improved zoom and pan effect that gives you the feel of watching an animated movie, and is graphically appealing like a mind map. One can add a variety of rich media including audio, video and images to the presentation. What makes it even better is the availability of animation features that can be customized and added to one's presentation as and when needed. Coming with over 100 general and 30 themed templates, Jason says, "Anyone, without technical experience, can create an eye-catching presentation from scratch."



Since it is global software, it comes with multiple language formats and can be extracted into a number of popular output options SWF, XML, HTML, EXE, APP, ZIP and video. For the SEO experts, this is a suitable platform since the text version serves search-engine friendly web-pages for better optimization.



The superior quality, the user-friendliness and the cost-effectiveness of Focusky has definitely caught people's attention worldwide. For the digital users who regularly need to prepare presentations and animated videos, this might be a great solution to their problem.



About Focusky Software Co. Ltd.

Focusky Software Co. Ltd, headquartered in Hong Kong, is a world leading provider of digital presentation software, focused on the research and development of our outstanding range of private and professional software for users around the world.



For more information, please click Focusky presentation.



Contact Focusky Software Co. Ltd.

Lailie Tan

Focusky Software Co., Ltd.

Website: http://focusky.com

Email: pr@focusky.com

Phone: 13119535729

Address: G/F, Far East Consortium Building, 23 Des Voeux Road, Central, HK