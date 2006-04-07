Shoplogix Measures Productivity and Downtime Tracking

Oakville, Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/7/2006 -- The premise of lean manufacturing is the elimination of waste. To effectively eliminate waste mechanisms to measure productivity and downtime tracking are essential.



According to Scott Birmingham, Manager of Product Marketing for Shoplogix, there are specific methodologies to ensure cost-effective lean results including:



• Extend the corporate network down to the plant floor by cost-effectively providing Ethernet connectivity to any machine.

• Save thousands of dollars compared to other data acquisition and management systems.

• View data with any standard web browser - no server software required.

• Put intelligence on the plant floor. The device monitors, conditions and stores data.

• Turn raw data into information, as the device supports logic and math libraries.

• Eliminate costly network upgrades by streaming only the data you need to the enterprise.

• Easy to implement and use. Minimal IT, engineering and training support required.



ABOUT SHOPLOGIX

Shoplogix develops integrated web-based software solutions that optimize plant floor operations. Shoplogix solutions improve productivity, efficiency, and total operational performance by allowing companies to make real-time decisions that impact profitability while actively engaging employees in the process.



Shoplogix Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, with offices across North America. The company serves a growing base of Global 2000 companies to set new standards for production performance and efficiency in industrial environments.



PLANTNODE

Plantnode is a hybrid web-based software application designed on an open platform to integrate with existing production equipment, analyze real-time performance, and evaluate machine productivity. Plantnode’s built-in intelligence goes beyond raw data collection to provide a fully integrated production and performance management application; differentiated by the ability to compare real-time data against planned estimates. Plantnode is proven to increase Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) and enables machine level visibility on a 24x7 basis with automatic escalations and interactive processes to drive higher levels of operational efficiency, quality, and performance.



PLANTNODE NETWORK

Plantnode Network is an enterprise web-based software application that consolidates and analyzes operational data for all Plantnode enabled equipment providing a complete and accurate view of production performance. Plantnode Network’s distributed design provides true enterprise scalability to evaluate real-time performance on a plant-wide, multi-site, or global basis.



