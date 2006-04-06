DWA Partners Enhance Northeast Coverage for Visibility.net Project-Based ERP

Wilmington, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/6/2006 -- “DWA’s implementation and business process expertise extends our coverage in the Northeast, and brings a solid business partner with a proven track record,” said Stephen Carson, executive vice president of Visibility Corporation. Visibility Corporation and DWA Partners recently announced a strategic partnership. DWA Partners will implement and resell Visibility Corporation's .net based ERP solution, VISIBILITY.net. The partnership combines an ERP software solution with the significant experience of a proven implementation and sales organization based in the Northeast US market.



DWA is respected for providing implementation and technical expertise leading to successful deployments of ERP solutions. Jeff Waters, DWA president noted, “We have significant experience with numerous ERP products and were looking for an ERP solution that was comprehensive, built using current technologies and wasn’t late in its life cycle. We found Visibility, which has a solid reputation for building flexible and comprehensive business solutions for manufacturers who desire to optimize their business operations. Business efficiencies are what we help our clients achieve and both companies share a similar drive to extending business efficiencies and deploying it with precision and speed. Workflow as a result is a critical element to what we needed to have in place with the ERP solution. Increasingly, mid-range manufacturers are focusing on resource utilization, manufacturing planning, compliance and data consolidation initiatives to insure improved customer service, shortened time to market and improved efficiencies.”



Visibility Corporation (www.visibility.com) is a leading developer and supplier of business software solutions designed for the unique needs of project-based, engineer-to-order and to-order manufacturers. Visibility's Enterprise Application solutions help midsize manufacturers of complex products operate their businesses effectively.



VISIBILITY.net is an integrated ERP solution and more. Offering unparalleled functionality and integrated workflow, this browser-based solution cost effectively delivers the power of .NET-based Web services for use with either a Microsoft SQL Server™ or Oracle® database. Conducting business any place, any time, any where is a reality, deployable with unprecedented flexibility.



