Triton Insurance Group in Margate Florida Announces Acquisition of Phoenix Insurance Group

Margate, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2015 --For years, Triton Insurance Group, Inc. has set the Home and Auto Insurance bar higher than any other agency by offering a multitude of options to their clients. With Triton's recent purchase of Phoenix Insurance Group they look to bring the same business model to the Commercial Insurance Industry. Since 1993, Triton's agents have taken a different approach to Insurance by embracing technology and forming hundreds of relationships with Insurance Carriers. Triton's philosophy is what makes them one of Florida's leading providers of Home, Auto, Specialty and Umbrella Insurance products. With the recent purchase of Phoenix Insurance Group, (20+ year old commercial agency) the agents and owners of Triton have signaled that they are expanding into the commercial space.



When asked why Triton wants to enter the commercial market, Owner and Partner William "B.J." Michaud says:



"..The commercial market is a natural fit for Triton. Our clients are professionals, business owners, decision makers, and influencers that have more complex needs than most, in both their personal and professional lives. The clients we represent need and want one person, one face to fulfill all their Insurance needs. These clients demand more than just a call center experience".



This acquisition will provide Triton access to hundreds of commercial markets and relationships forged over 20+ years. Direct and Captive Insurers have many limitations especially when it comes to the state of Florida. Both directs such as Geico and captives such as State Farm, are bound by their structure as one single insurer. These companies only sell limited product lines (auto only) and only sell their brand. The independent channel is broad. Agencies like Triton are able to sell through multiple carriers with multiple product lines. The agency has adopted and branded the slogan "More Options. More Savings®" referring to its ability to shop multiple avenues. Mike A. Zubero, Owner and Partner says:



"Imagine going to the store and only getting to choose from one product provided by one manufacturer. It's competition that drives savings. The Independent Agency model has always been the preferred method of buying Insurance. As an Independent Agent, I represent my clients and seek to obtain the best carrier/best price. Triton has taken the Independent model and perfected it by working will all carriers. Our technology allows us to shop the carriers in minutes and offer those options to our clients. By adding the commercial arm to our organization, we have formed an Insurance consumer's utopia".



For years, business owners, executives and managers have used the services Independent Agents offer to handle their more complex Insurance needs. The professionalism and knowledge of the Independent Agent has always been a draw, but the little known secret is their ability to access many more carriers than their competitors. In contrast to direct writers, Insurance Agents still write a majority of the Home and Auto Insurance in America. That business is pretty evenly split between Captive and Independent Agents. Within the commercial market, Independent Agents lead the field by selling 80% of all premium dollars sold. Although the industry is under much pressure from Direct writers, the Independent Agency channel is strong and has a bright future. Triton Insurance Group is the shining star that leads the charge with its advances in technology, focus on customer relations and recent expansion into the Commercial Insurance field.



About Triton Insurance Group

Triton Insurance Group is Florida's leading provider of Home, Auto, Business, Motorcycle, Umbrella, Boat and Workman's Compensation Insurance. Triton Insurance Group was founded for the purpose of providing multiple solutions for businesses and homeowners who desire a more tailored approach.



For more information about Triton Insurance Group visit http://tritonagency.com



Learn about franchising opportunities with Triton Insurance Group by visiting http://tritoninsurancegroup.com



Triton Insurance Group: more options, more savings®.



Media Contact:

Mike Zubero

Phone 866.400.7674

mzubero@tritonagency.com