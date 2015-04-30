Vertical Media Solutions Offers New Resource to Help Recent College Grads Write Resumes That Get Results

Grand Rapids, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2015 --Vertical Media Solutions, a nationwide leader in resume writing and career coaching, has just published a new resource aimed at helping recent college graduates write the best professional resume possible. The article goes far beyond traditional resume formatting techniques and provides a set of guidelines for the 21st century student to follow for total career success. It specifically covers topics that are highly relevant to upcoming and recent grads, such as:



- Applying degrees to almost any field of work

- Breaking the mold to define your own career path

- Rounding out resumes when you have no "professional" experience

- Real examples of how to transform duties into accomplishments and skills

- Developing strategic resumes that are customized to specific employers

- Learning and applying industry buzzwords to your advantage

- And much more…



Many college graduates entering the work force for the first time feel that employers don't give them a second thought when they actually bring substantial knowledge and an impressive skill set to the table. Unfortunately, many college career centers can't provide the personalized attention that graduates truly need in order to be successful with their resume and their job search. That's why Vertical Media Solutions developed a resource aimed specifically at this important segment of the population.



Much of the advice they provide focuses on communicating professionalism, which many starter resumes lack due to a limited understanding of how to communicate it. "Professionalism is a vital component of any résumé, no matter the job level an individual is applying for. Unfortunately, professionalism isn't something that can be taught in school. So, many college grads struggle with creating resumes that are accurate yet professional," says Joel Marotti, Senior Managing Partner of Vertical Media Solutions.



Vertical Media Solutions is also offering recent college graduates a free analysis of their resume and 20 percent off of their total order if they mention the code GRAD15.



About Vertical Media Solutions

Vertical Media Solutions, https://www.vmsolu.com, is a specialized writing firm that takes pride in delivering personalized resumes, CV's, cover letters and LinkedIn profiles. Our consultative approach encourages an anxiety-free experience while producing the results you desire.