Cranston, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2015 --According to Joe Way, Director of ACCA, "ACCA has also recently expanded into Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Michigan. We are now accepting car, truck, SUV, plane, real estate and cash donations in every state in the U.S."



Way added, "ACCA will continue to offer our popular $200 VISA Gift Card, as a thank you gift to all donors who meet our qualifications. We also offer a free 3 day, 2 night vacation voucher (to various locations) to all donors. To the best of my knowledge, our offer of both of these thank-you gifts are the most generous among all car donation services in the U.S. We look forward to offering it to donors in the the great State of Connecticut".



According to their website, ACCA are an approved, 501(c)(3) charity, which educationally supports families with children who have been stricken with cancer.



About ACCA

ACCA provides free, downloadable educational infographics, videos and a blog, all geared towards cancer prevention and information about the safest, most effective alternative treatments.



The website states that in order to fund their efforts, ACCA have been accepting vehicle donations for over 15 years.



Contact info: http://give2kids.com/car-donation-ct.htm, or call 800-Give2Kids (800-448-3254).