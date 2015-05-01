The 2015 Honda Accord Hybrid Continues Delivering Strong Efficiency

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2015 --The Honda Accord has long been a well-regarded midsize sedan. It's no wonder, then, that when the Honda Accord Hybrid was introduced, it continued in the proud tradition of excellence established by the Accord. For the second year in a row, the Honda Accord Hybrid has been named one of KBB.com's 10 Best Green Cars. If you want to find out more about the 2015 Honda Accord Hybrid, Bob Boyte Honda has lots of information.



The Honda Accord is already known for its impressive fuel efficiency; however, the Honda Accord Hybrid takes this even further. Because of its hybrid drivetrain, which combines a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine with an electric motor, the 2015 Honda Accord Hybrid gets up to 50 miles per gallon in the city and 45 miles per gallon on the highway. With efficiency like this, it's no wonder that the Accord Hybrid is an award-winner.



The impressive fuel efficiency of the Accord Hybrid means that it's not only great for your wallet, but also for the environment; the increased fuel efficiency means that the vehicle is putting less carbon dioxide into the air. This exemplifies the environmental leadership for which Honda is known, as it explores better and more efficient ways to advance cleaner energy.



If you want to find out more about the new 2015 Honda Accord Hybrid, you can go to the Bob Boyte Honda website or call 877-722-6983.



About Bob Boyte Honda

Bob Boyte Honda, located in Brandon, Mississippi, is a high quality Honda dealership that's dedicated to bringing the best possible experience to its customers. Since Bob Boyte Honda opened in 2005, it has won the Honda President's Award for eight years in a row--the only Honda dealership to do so. Bob Boyte Honda stocks a wide selection of new Honda vehicles, as well as pre-owned vehicles and Honda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. In addition, it's home to a service center, as well as a parts store with genuine Honda parts and accessories. Bob Boyte Honda is located at 2188 Hwy 18, Brandon, MS 39042.