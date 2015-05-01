Champion Oil Announces New Master Warehouse Distributor in Brazil

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2015 --Lugran is a recognized leader in the distribution of commercial and industrial lubricants. They will offer Champion products in a number of categories, such as motor oils, transmission fluids, hydraulic fluids, coolant, diesel motor oil, differentials lubes, greases, power steering fluids, brake fluids, and automotive chemicals and additives.



"It is extremely important for Champion Oil to identify a partner that shares the same goals and has the ability to provide our Brazilian customers, retailers, dealers, and installers with first class service, support and distribution," said Karl Dedolph, Director of International Sales for Champion. "Lugran clearly fits the stringent criteria we identified to disseminate our motor oil, chemical, additive and lubricant line in key demographics, applications, and strategic global markets."



Lugran now proudly promotes the "Purpose-Built" line of Champion Motor Oils, Chemicals and Lubricants. For more information about Lugran you can contact them at Rodovia Fernao Dias KM 55, Distrito De Terra Preta, MAIRIPORA-SP, CEP 129000-000, Brazil or at +55 (11) 11-42171326.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 59 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, commercial and specialty markets.



For more information call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.ChampionBrands.com