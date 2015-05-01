C. W. Ventures, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Outdoor Furniture and Decorations

Osseo, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2015 --Chazell Wilson is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.OutdoorRoomCreations.com. The website carries a wide range of products that can be used to make a comfortable outdoor space for entertaining guests and just relaxing with the family. There are garden fountains, outdoor statues, patio furniture, outdoor lighting, and other accessories to make an outdoor space both comfortable and attractive. Wilson was inspired to start her website by her own love of the outdoors. She has built attractive outdoor spaces in the past and knows what customers will need to create their own beautiful outdoor spaces.



There are many outdoor decorations and furniture pieces available within the merchandise of OutdoorRoomCreations.com. The website carries products including bistro table sets, hammocks, rope chairs, garden benches, patio sets, wooden planters, outdoor lighting, and much more. In the future, Wilson will continue to add products to the website to make it so that there is an even larger selection of items for customers to add to their outdoor spaces. This will make it so that customers with many different styles will be able to find the items that they need to improve the look and feel of their outdoor space.



Providing customers will a well-organized website that focuses specifically on outdoor furniture and decorations is very important to Wilson regarding OutdoorRoomCreations.com. She has designed the website to focus on offering a wide selection of products that customers can use to improve the overall look of an outdoor space. The products on her site are divided into categories to make it simple for customers to find the items that they are looking for without having to sort through many products that are unrelated.



To complement the main website, Wilson will also be launching a blog located at http://www.OutdoorRoomCreationsBlog.com. The blog will cover topics that relate to outdoor furniture and decorations. Wilson will be writing about what items might go well in your backyard, how to use different items in your yard, what decorations look nice outdoors, and how to build a good looking outdoor space. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with additional information that they can use to create a nice outdoor space.



About OutdoorRoomCreations.com

OutdoorRoomCreations.com, a division of C. W. Ventures, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Chazell Wilson. Wilson is also associated with BackyardHeating.com, a website offering quality outdoor heaters, and BackyardBonfires.com, a website offing outdoor fire pits.



Chazell Wilson

http://www.OutdoorRoomCreations.com

(612) 965-3125



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com