LSH Ventures, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Car Cleaning and Finishing Products

West Jordan, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2015 --Lee Hadley is excited to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.CarDetailingEssentials.com. The website offers a wide range of car cleaning and detailing products including car washing kits, tools for cleaning all areas of the car, buffing and polishing kits, paint restoration kits, car interior cleaner, microfiber car cleaning towels, and tire cleaning kits. Mr. Hadley was inspired to start his business by his passion for beautiful cars. He wanted to provide customers with great products, assisting them in the restoration and preservation of their beautiful vehicles.



There are many excellent car cleaning and detailing products offered within the merchandise of CarDetailingEssentials.com. The website features products including automotive buffers, car leather cleaning and conditioning kits, car detailing wax, car paintwork protection, microfiber car towels, wheel cleaners, grit guard, car polishing tools, and much more. The website also offers a wide variety of products to help prevent scratches or to remove scratches once they occur. In the future, Mr. Hadley is going to be adding other ancillary maintenance products. By adding these products, his website will become a site where car owners can come to find all of the products that they need to give their cars that "car show shine," both inside and outside.



Offering high end cleaning and detailing products to help owners make their cars show worthy is very important to Mr. Hadley through CarDetailingEssentials.com. He has carefully selected all of the products on his website to make sure that he is offering items that customers can use to prepare their cars for a car show. The many restoration products available on the site will be helpful to anyone who wants to make their car show worthy.



In addition to the main website, Mr. Hadley is also launching a blog located at http://www.YourCarDetailingBlog.com



The blog will cover topics that relate to complete car care. Mr. Hadley will be talking about how to use different products that are offered on his site. In particular, he is on a crusade to teach car owners how to keep their car's paint scratch free. He'll be discussing wash methods, the best microfiber to use on a car, how to use microfiber cloths, and how to take care of these cloths, all in an effort to keep scratches from painted surfaces. Many available products will be discussed for use in properly cleaning car surfaces. The purpose of the blog is to provide car owners with a greater awareness of methods and products for use in taking the best care of their cars.



