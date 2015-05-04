Melanoma Awareness: Novel Therapies Are Giving New Hope for Patients with Advanced Melanoma

Knoxville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2015 --The American Academy of Dermatology has designated the month of May as National Melanoma Skin Cancer Prevention Month to raise awareness about skin cancer, increasing the chances of early detection so treatments can be given early. The first Monday in the month is called Melanoma Monday. The goal is to raise awareness about melanoma. Melanoma is an aggressive form of skin cancer in which cells within moles on the skin becoming malignant (cancerous) and can spread rapidly to other areas of the body if left untreated.



Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, although melanoma accounts for less than 5 percent of skin cancer cases, it is responsible for about 75 percent of all skin cancer deaths. When melanoma is detected early and treated before it spreads to the lymph nodes, the five-year survival rate is approximately 98 percent. However, when the disease spreads, the five-year survival rate drops considerably — to 62 percent in patients whose melanoma has spread to the lymph nodes and only 16 percent in patients whose melanoma has spread to other organs.



Within the last few years, significant progress has been made in treating advanced melanoma when the disease has spread beyond the skin. Now, new treatments such as immunotherapeutics, molecularly targeted therapies, and intralesional therapy are offering a glimmer of hope in stopping the progression of advanced melanoma and prolonging life for patients fighting this deadly disease.



Sanjiv S. Agarwala, MD, an internationally recognized investigator in the field of melanoma and immunotherapy and chief of medical oncology and hematology for St. Luke's University Hospital & Health Network (based in Bethlehem, PA) is available for media interviews and can discuss the following:



- What is the importance of early melanoma detection when it comes to treatment?

- Would you briefly compare melanoma versus squamous cell carcinoma versus basal cell carcinoma? What sets melanoma apart?

- How are late-stage melanoma lesions treated today? Is there room for improvement?

- What roles does the immune system play against melanoma?

- What are intralesional therapies and how do they work?

- Why may late-stage melanoma patients need to try multiple approaches?

- What are some newer therapies that are promising and pushing ahead in clinical trials?

- Where can patients get information on new trials?



About Dr. Sanjiv Agarwala

Dr. Sanjiv Agarwala is chief of medical oncology and hematology at St. Luke's Cancer Center in Bethlehem, PA, and professor of medicine at Temple University School of Medicine in Philadelphia. He is nationally and internationally recognized as an expert in the research and treatment of melanoma and cutaneous malignancies. He graduated from the University of Bombay and did residencies and fellowships at the University of Bombay in India, Dunedin University in New Zealand and University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, PA. Dr. Agarwala has special interest and expertise in immunotherapy for cancer. He has been principal investigator for several clinical trials involving immunotherapy and targeted therapy for melanoma and other malignancies. He has written more than 100 publications and book chapters on melanoma and other research areas. He is board-certified in oncology, hematology and internal medicine, and is an active member of several professional and scientific societies, including the American Association for Cancer Research, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the European Society of Medical Oncology and the Society for Melanoma Research.



