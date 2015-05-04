Fishtacular – Catch More Fish & Protect the Environment

Ottawa, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2015 --GeoWorld Outdoors, Inc. announces the launch of Fishtacular (http://bit.ly/fishtacular) , a personal freshwater fishing application for the iOS and Android mobile platforms, designed to help fishing enthusiasts find nearby bodies of water, locate fish species, identify fish species, plan fishing trips for optimal catch conditions, and record catches, all while helping protect the environment. Fishtacular's predictive technology accurately provides optimum fishing locations and times based on the user's location, the moon cycle, and other factors. The mobile app uses its own proprietary mapping algorithm to help users accurately locate specific bodies of water for fishing that meet specified criteria. Anglers belong to a tight-knit community that thrives on interaction, sharing experiences, information, and opportunities. Fishtacular aims to do just this, providing an interactive and dynamic population with a platform designed to enhance and improve normal collaboration.



"We were developing location-based technology for another environmental project, when we realized just how beneficial the tool would be to the entire fishing community. Fishtacular offers the best mapping tools for prime fishing, and lets users easily gather data for important environmental research." Marc Guindon, Co-Founder, GeoWorld Outdoors, Inc.



Highlights



- Leverages crowdsourced geospatial catch data and extensive hydrology dataset for hyper-accurate fishing recommendations.



- Available for the iOS and Android mobile platforms.



- Accurately plan your next fishing trip days, weeks and months in advance to maximize your catch return.



- Contribute to environmental research by helping crowdsource catch records and recording catch/release records and invasive species.



About The Campaign

GeoWorld Outdoors is running a Kickstarter campaign in support of the launch of Fishtacular (http://bit.ly/fishtacular) . Backers can pre-order the early bird app for as low as a 5$ contribution. The campaign, which launched April 27, 2015, will run through May 25, 2015. Backers can expect to receive Fishtacular by the first quarter of 2016.