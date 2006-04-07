Viva International, Inc. Webcast With www.TheGreenBaron.com Now Available

Traverse City, MI., April 5, 2006 —Viva International, Inc. (OTCBB:VIVI) today announced that Company President and Chief Operations Officer Rudy Dominguez as well as Principal Aviation Consultant Thomas Jolitz have conducted an exclusive webcast with The Green Baron so that VIVI shareholders and the investment community can learn more about the current and future prospects of Viva International. The webcast was conducted by Evergreen Marketing, and their subsidiary TheGreenBaron.com and is now available for listening. Exclusive analysis and a complete profile of VIVI is also available on the The Green Baron Investors Society’s website www.TheGreenBaron.com.



About Viva International



Viva International has a number of airline and aviation-related interests including two developmental –stage carriers being readied to operate in regional markets from hubs in Puerto Rico and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.



The Company plans to create a network of regionally based airlines across the Caribbean, eventually to be linked to key points in the United States, Latin America, South America, and Europe.



At present, the Company maintains executive offices in Michigan.



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("the Exchange Act"), and as such, may involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements which are based upon certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by the use of words as "believe", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "project", or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, future performance, and perceived opportunities in the market and statements regarding the Company's mission and vision. The Company's actual results, performance and achievements may differ materially from the results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential factors that could affect Viva International, Inc. is found in the Company's Form 10-K and other documents filed with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



Contact: Christina Hanneman, Investor Relations at 303-220-8476 or 866-755-8484



