Join 200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training Course in Rishikesh with the Proclaimed School - Rishikesh Yogi in the Month of July 2015

Drawing inspiration from the great sages and saints like B.K.S Iyenger, Swami Rama, Swami Satyananadaji, Pattabhi Jois and others great names, Rishikesh Yogis Yogshala was born to manifest the true purpose of yoga. Owing their allegiance to the purpose of human development both physically and mentally, this organisation is a union of self motivated certified teachers in the field of yoga. Situated in the sacred land of Rishikesh, the school is given Yoga Alliance certification on 200 hour Yoga Teacher Training and yoga retreats in Rishikesh. Taking further from its legacy, yet another course of 200 hours Yoga Teacher Training is being conducted in July 2015. Suitable for both beginners and experts, this course is for the ever evolving and the spiritually progressing society.



Balancing the body and aiding in managing weight, the 200 hour Yoga Teacher Training course teaches the ancient wisdom of Yoga recorded in the Indian scriptures of Vedas and Upanishads. Introducing the students to the techniques, teachings and practice of Yoga, Pranayama, Meditation etc. this 4 week course is a detailed intensive journey to resurrect a new person full of vitality, vigour and strength. A particular day would see the practice of traditional Hatha yoga class followed by a breath work class then comes a mudra (hand gesture) & Bandha (locks) class and finally the first half ends with a Shatkarma or the cleansing therapy session. The second half, i.e. post lunch, would deal with the Ashtanga Vinyasa class and end with the meditation class, which will be followed by a light dinner and early to bed call.



Moving further to the second segment of the course which deals with the teaching of teaching methodologies, it is designed especially to master the art of teaching. Helping the students acquire the role of the teacher correctly, the school also teaches about the humanitarian approach a teacher must possess in order to excel in their classes. The special skills of alignment, speech, organising a class, planning a sequence etc. are of some of the aspects undertaken, so that the purpose of taking a yoga teacher training course does not gets defeated. The students also gets to conduct classes among themselves to gain an insight into their teaching abilities and refine it further as per the feedback received by the expert teachers and fellow mates. Apart from this the syllabus will also talk at length about the human Anatomy and yoga philosophy.



The school is located at the spacious location where the nature is bountiful and the view is breathtaking. Allowing a fresh glimpse of the Himalayan range every morning, one can listen to the chirp of birds or the sound of the river, as they sit in the teaching silence. The room are offered on private or sharing basis and they are spacious, airy and have attached bathrooms. A set of courteous staff is always available for any form of help. One can enjoy the comfortable ashram like stay and binge on the delicious ayurvedic meals specially prepared for holistic detoxification. Vegan, simple and nutritious food perfectly complements the rigorous and demanding practices conducted for 28 days in the course.



A place where the sky meets earth and where people find their true selves, Rishikesh as a place needs no introduction in today's time. The world yoga capital attracts travellers, spiritual seekers and religious souls from all the 10 directions. The stupendous setting of majestic Himalayas with Ganges flowing through it, makes it one of the most appeasing sites in the world. Adventure lovers, devotees or yoga enthusiasts, Rishikesh treats every one alike by providing a platform to dig in the area of one's interest. A peace seeker's paradise, the place enfolds many new untold mysteries and tales of the ancient India which is testified by the presence of amplitude of temples, ashrams and caves. Rishikesh Yogis Yogshala loves to mingle work with play and therefore offers short excursions trips to the interesting places around the city on the off days.



Rishikesh Yogis Yogshala is a place where Traditional yogis connect to students in the most pure manner. Created to reach out to the maximum number of yogis in one go, the school stands out and speaks out its association with yoga inform of 200 hour yoga teacher training course and retreats. Living the legacy and teaching left by the enlightened masters, we are a symbol of trust, wellness and awakened souls.