Popular Informative Website, SportsHernia.com, Re-Launches with Mobile-Friendly Design

The mobile-friendly site is optimized for navigating on smartphones and tablets, which is a necessity today given the fact that the percentage of visitors viewing the website are doing so on such devices.



"It is difficult enough for those suffering from a sports hernia to find truthful and helpful information when it comes to diagnosing and treating sports hernias. It's quite common for patients to see several doctors and try many types of treatments before receiving an accurate diagnosis, surgical repair and treatment plan. Also, many of my patients are athletes, who are an active group in general. It makes sense that they're using mobile devices to seek information. The responsive design will make this critical information much easier to find and navigate," explains Dr. Brown.



The mobile-friendly sports hernia website offers an in-depth description of sports hernia injuries, along with Dr. Brown's open repair surgical approach, post-operative care and rehabilitation programs, helpful FAQs and resources, plus an extensive blog library featuring articles on several topics related to sports hernias.



"Since 80 percent of my patients travel from out of state to my offices in California for surgical repair, SportsHernia.com also includes helpful information for those planning their trips," says Dr. Brown. "And of course, visitors can submit the contact form to request more information or schedule a consultation."



About Dr. William Brown

Dr. William Brown is considered one of the country's foremost experts in sports hernia repair. He has been performing sports hernia surgeries and providing specialized rehabilitation programs since 1999. His clients include the San Jose Sharks, San Jose Sabercats and the San Jose Earthquakes sports teams as well as athletes from the NFL, AFL, NBA, NBL and the United States Soccer League. Athletes from all over the United States as well as from 15 foreign countries have sought out Dr. Brown's expertise. His offices are located in Fremont, Monterey and Palo Alto, California.



