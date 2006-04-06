Content Management and the Customer Experience Focus of CM Professionals Spring 2006 Conference

Silver Spring, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/6/2006 -- Content Management Professionals (CM Pros), the international content management community of practice, today announced that the theme of its Spring 2006 Summit, to be held 23-24 April 2006 co-located with the Gilbane San Francisco event, is Content Management and The Customer Experience.



“Content management is no longer just a means to capture, manage and publish content, nor is it simply a piece of software,” said Theresa Regli, Taxonomy and Content Management Expert at Molecular and longtime member of CM Pros. “Rather, content management has become the indispensable lifeblood of the customer experience – the means by which the right content is delivered to customers at the ideal moment of their interaction with a business.”



The Spring 2006 CM Pros Summit will kick off with a keynote session on Engaging Customers with Actionable Content by Bill Trippe, Senior Editor of The Gilbane Report, followed by two presentations: A User-Centered Approach to Content Management Design by Theresa Regli; Benefits of a User-Centered Approach to Information Architecture by Joan Lasselle and Mira Wooten of Lasselle-Ramsay. Rounding out the day are two breakout sessions: Microformats and the Future of Syndication from Nate Aune of AdaptiveWave and Portals: From Idea to Reality - the Dangers of the Current State of Portals in the Marketplace, facilitated by Tony Byrne of CMS Watch and Janus Boye of Boye IT. The day’s closing keynote features an address from James Robertson of Step Two Designs on Content Management in Call Centres: Delivering a Great Customer Experience.



Day two of the event begins with two roundtable sessions: interactive development of the Content Lifecycle Poster facilitated by Erik Hartman of Hartman Communicatie BV and Scott Abel of The Content Wrangler, and Best Practices vs. Practicalities: Qualitative Decisions for Delivering the “Best” Content to Customers, facilitated by Rahel Anne Bailie of Intentional Design Inc. and Trevor Paterson of CHC Helicopters. Two parallel breakout sessions – The Importance of the Community in Open Source Content Management Systems by Renaud Richardet of Wyona Inc. and Achieving Structure in Enterprise Content from Peter Meyer of Elkera Pty Limited – will enable attendees the opportunity to examine in detail these important issues.



Ann Rockley, past president of CM Pros and president of The Rockley Group, offers the event’s closing keynote: Developing a Customer-Centric Model for Content Management.



“Organizations create huge amounts of customer facing content and they are putting a lot of time and effort into managing their customer relationships. Yet customers continue to have difficulty finding the right content at the right time in the right format – and the cost of customer support is soaring,” said Ann Rockley. “Organizations have web and enterprise content management strategies, but no clear strategy to ensure that all their customer-facing content is effectively unified into a customer-centric content management strategy. My keynote will examine how a customer centric model for content management can support the customer experience at every touchpoint.”



Underscoring the many valuable benefits of CM Pros membership, CM Pros members will receive with each USD $145 Summit registration a USD $150 discount coupon for the Gilbane Conference. Individuals who are not currently CM Pros members are eligible for a discounted CM Pros Summit/Membership package.



“Through its events programs, CM Pros offers an unparalleled opportunity to become better content management practitioners,” said Erik Hartman, current president of the CM Pros Board of Directors and director of Hartman Communicatie. “This year’s event features speakers from six countries – some of the world’s leading content management experts – demonstrating CM Pros’ unique ability to foster education and knowledge sharing.”



About CM Professionals: Founded in 2004, CM Pros—which has grown from a founding group of 30 content management experts to more than 600 members—provides information, expertise and support to content management professionals and the organizations they serve. Through peer-to-peer interchange, the collaborative development of best practices, a series of educational events and definitive knowledge resources such as a content management glossary and resource library, the organization fosters a better public understanding of this critically important discipline. Join CM Pros on the Web at www.cmprofessionals.org.

