MailFoundry Announces Free Anti-Spam Service for Small Business

Green Bay, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/5/2006 -- MailFoundry, the world's leading provider of Human Intelligence powered anti-spam solutions, announced today that it will now offer small businesses free anti-spam for up to ten email addresses with its MailFoundry Hosted Anti-Spam service.



“Small business owners need to focus on growing their business”, said David C. Troup, CEO and founder of MailFoundry. “They don’t have time to manage email coming into their company. MailFoundry eliminates email threats automatically and without capturing legitimate emails that can cost the business money.”



To use MailFoundry's hosted anti-spam solution, businesses must have their own domain name used for email and have the ability to make changes to their mail records for email routing. No software or hardware is needed for this service.



“Small businesses tend to see more unique types of spam than larger customers and we want to increase MailFoundry’s effectiveness by adding those spam messages to our system.” remarked Troup. “By working with MailFoundry, they get an easy to use, high impact solution and reduce their out of pocket cost.”



MailFoundry utilizes the MessageIQ email scanning engine that delivers industry leading spam and virus protection while insuring that legitimate emails are delivered without delay. By combining a unique blend of human knowledge and superior technology, MailFoundry blocks up to 99% of spam with a less than one in one million false positive detection rate.



Businesses with more than ten mailboxes only pay for the mailboxes over the first ten. Additional terms and conditions apply . Visit www.mailfoundry.com for details on this limited time offer.



About MailFoundry

MailFoundry, based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, is the world's leading provider of human intelligence powered anti spam solutions. Anti-spam solutions include the MailFoundry family of affordable anti-spam appliances and MailFoundry Hosted, an online anti-spam service.



MailFoundry can be reached at 1-888-302-MAIL (6245), at http://www.Mailfoundry.com.

