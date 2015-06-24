Natural Acne Treatment Provider, SilverSkin, Announces Free Bottle of Skin Vitamins Until November 2015

Plano, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2015 --Natural Acne Treatment -vs- Chemical:



Benzoyl Peroxide. One of the most popular over the counter medications for mild to moderate acne is benzoyl peroxide. However, benzoyl peroxide is also very drying for normal skin and very difficult to deal with for dry skin acne. The use of benzoyl peroxide for spot treatment may work well, but as an all over face treatment for dry skin, it can be too harsh. Redness, blistering, and even scarring can result from the improper use of benzoyl peroxide.



Retin-A. This is a prescription acne medication, is also very drying to the skin and can sensitize the skin to sunburn. While it is an excellent treatment for acne, it is often used in combination with some moisturizing lotion to help treat any dry skin acne.



Dr. Donna, founder of SilverSkin, says "make sure to check the cleanser with which you are using to wash your face. If should be a natural, gentle cleanser with some moisturizers in it. Preferably, the moisturizers should be natural oils and not petroleum-based products".



There are natural oils that work very well on acne and provide the moisturizing that is needed for dry skin. In combination with a healthy diet, vitamins, minerals and a proper skin care routine; the oils can be one solution to a very tricky problem.



Fact: Dr. Donna says, "although washing your face helps to remove dirt and oil from your pores, washing too much can lead to dryness and irritation, causing more breakouts. Also, avoid scrubbing your face, which can irritate the skin. As a general rule, wash your face twice a day with Silverskin in a circular motion and gently pat dry when you're done".



Fact: Because acne medication contains drying agents like benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid, using too much medication may cause over drying, leading to irritation and more blemishes.



SilverSkin. This system clears the skin, removes make-up, evens out the skin tone, fades sun spots, and maintains the skin's natural moisture factor. It can help deep clean, prevents dryness, improves the health of your skin and also evens out the skin discolorations caused by sun-damaged skin. SilverSkin is suitable for all skin types.



SilverSkin natural skin care delivers its active ingredients directly into the dermis layer of the skin, via the pore. The particles are dramatically reduced in size, reaching deep below the surface, eliminating bacteria, minimizing wrinkles, moisturizing and feeding vital nutrients to the skin.



SilverSkin is also organic, natural, fragrance free, alcohol free, paraben free, paba free, non comedogenic, not tested on animals, contains organic ingredients, toxin free, petro chemical free, synthetic free, dye free.



SilverSkin was founded by Dr. Donna Barsky in 1998. She has a mission to rid the earth of acne one face at a time. The company was formed in Texas.



