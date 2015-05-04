Core Liquidity Markets Announces Release of Android Application for Binary Options Mobile Trading

Melbourne, Victoria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2015 --Core Liquidity Markets a financial services firm based in Melbourne, Australia announces the release of its Android Application for Binary Options Mobile Trading.



This application offers traders the ability to trade and monitor the markets in real time. One of the benefits of this application is that all the trading and account information will synch with the same desktop application that allows Binary Options Trading on MetaTrader 4. This means that any trades done on your mobile device will be reflected on the MetaTrader 4 and vice versa. Logging in is quite simple, the user just needs to use the same credentials as with their MetaTrader 4.



The Binary Options Mobile Trader allows Binary Options Traders to:



- Execute Binary Options Trades

- View and Monitor Binary Options Prices

- Check Account History

- Use the same login information as their MetaTrader 4

- Check live Forex rates

- View live prices displayed in a chart



Hold the power of Binary Options Trading in the palm of your hand.



To learn more please visit www.clmforex.com



About Core Liquidity Markets

Core Liquidity Markets is a provider of online trading services, offering: Forex, Binary Options, Metals and CFDs trading to Private Investors, Introducing Brokers, and High-Frequency Traders around the world.



Trading Forex and Derivatives carries a high level of risk, including the risk of losing substantially more than your initial investment. Also, you do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. The effect of leverage is that both gains and losses are magnified. You should only trade if you can afford to carry these risks. Trading Derivatives may not be suitable for all investors, so please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved, and seek independent advice if necessary.