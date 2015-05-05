Tarryn Crossman Starts Indiegogo Campaign to Raise Funds for the Making of 'The Kaileigh Fryer Documentary'

Johannesburg, South Africa -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2015 --Tarryn Crossman recently came to know about Kaileigh Fryer's story while screening one of her short films in Sydney. This nineteen years old girl passed away in a car accident. After her death, Kaileigh's parents found that their daughter had created a bucket list of forty-nine things she wanted to do before her death. Interestingly, this list wasn't just about things she wanted to do for her personal pleasure. She had many plans focused on making the world a better place.



Kaileigh Fryer's bucket list somehow got posted online, and it went viral immediately. At present, thousands of people are visiting her memorial page and doing different things from the list that Kaileigh had created. Later on, after meeting her friends and family in Australia, Tarryn found new themes that expanded past the bucket-list. She also witnessed the heartbreaking complications faced by Kaileigh's family after losing a loved one.



Tarryn Crossman understands that her film project is not a huge one about a burning global issue. However, she feels that this film has an important message to convey to this world. "As humans in a social media age, we seem to have lost our humanity; our ability to care about each other without judgment. This film tells the story of one girl and, through her, the world. It allows us to witness how her bucket list – and her online memory – is addressing our common need to come together," Tarryn says.



Having completed all the principle photography, Tarryn needs funding support to complete this film. With this objective, she has just launched an Indiegogo campaign to raise $8,000. All funds raised will be used for editing, graphics, final mix, and marketing & PR.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1HZdDHw



Tarryn Crossman's official website is http://tiaproductions.com/



The Kaileigh Fryer Documentary: https://www.facebook.com/thekaileighfryerdocumentary



About The Kaileigh Fryer Documentary

