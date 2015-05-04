CreoPop Seeks Funding via Pozible Crowdfunding Platform to Accelerate the Development of Their Flagship Product – The CreoPop

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2015 --CreoPop is the world's first ever 3D pen based on a breakthrough technology that promises to make 3D printing accessible and affordable to all types of users. Andreas Birnik and Dmitry Starodubtsev, the co-founders of CreoPop are extremely confident that the low cost and practical applications of their creation will see it in the hands of people across the world wishing to express their creativity. They also claim that CreoPop has the potential to change consumer behavior and the concept of industrial production in the near future.



During the initial phase of this project, Andreas and Dmitry started exploring different alternatives to make 3D printing more exciting by modifying the ink's material properties. After putting together a lot of hard work, the team has been able to discover the secret of at-home 3D printing by using different types of materials. Now, they are ready to change the way household items like buttons, trinkets, toys, mobile covers are produced and consumed. They intend to accomplish this by using different colored inks, elastic ink, magnetic ink, glow-in-the-dark ink, temperature sensitive ink, body paint ink and many more.



The scientists working on this project have also done exceedingly well to create a tiny, portable pen that packs the full power of 3D printing with light-sensitive photopolymers. With more control, comfort, and flexibility, CreoPop will make 3D printing easy like never before.



Andreas and Dmitry have just started a fundraiser on Pozible crowdfunding platform to take CreoPop to the next level. The funding goal for this campaign is $30,000. This fund will be utilized by the company towards manufacturing the 3D pens, as well as research and development of new inks. Amongst others, they are currently working on a body paint ink, an elastic ink, and a conductive ink.



To find out more about this crowdfunding campaign please visit http://bit.ly/1J8gBGT



The official website of CreoPop is http://www.creopop.com



About CreoPop

