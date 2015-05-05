Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2015 --According to a blog just published by Las Vegas-based Innovative Detox, a new clinical research study just published in the respected medical journal Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research found that binge drinking among teens and young adults – while their brains are still forming – causes irreversible brain damage. This damage limits their ability to learn and to form long-term memories.



Binge drinking also increases the potential for developing adult alcoholism, and leaves the brain more vulnerable to traumatic brain injury. The more they binge, the more the damage to their brains' neurons, the more damage is caused.



Drinking to excess among teens and young adults is viewed as a "rite of passage," one that many parents even welcome: "at least they're not out doing drugs."



Many people think "binge drinking" involves drinking to inebriation – perhaps until you pass out. However, in terms of this study, a far lower level of alcohol consumption is all that's required. Remarkably, the Federal Government sets a very low bar for what it considers binge drinking – five drinks within two hours for men, four drinks within two hours for women. This level of consumption will have you blowing a 0.08 on the breathalyzer.



The parents who don't put a stop to their children's binge drinking – thinking it relatively safe – are not factoring in the stunted development of neurons, a kind of brain cell, in a part of the brain that controls learning, memory and coping with highly-emotional situations. These stunted cells never mature, and continue to perform at levels significantly below what is expected of adult brains. The researchers call these "Peter Pan cells" because they never grow up.



"While teen and young adult binge drinking is often seen as acceptable – even expected – this new study should cause parents to pause and reconsider this accommodation with dangerous behavior," according to Dr. Lucas Furst, President of Innovative Detox. "Causing damage to still-developing brains is a decision that can haunt a person for the rest of his or her life. Our newest blog details the risks binge drinking causes to the brains of teens and young adults, and should help parents more effectively counsel their children about the risks of drinking too much at too early an age.



"In preparing this blog," Dr. Furst explained, "we also came across new research that indicates that there are break-through, cutting-edge treatments for the previously-untreated brain damage caused by early-age binge drinking. These include sophisticated brain mapping to identify the damaged cells, hyperbaric oxygen therapy to re-energize those cells – allowing them to mature properly – and trans-cranial brain stimulation that helps re-train the cells toward optimum functionality.



"For anyone who had a pattern of binge drinking while a teen or young adult," Dr. Furst pointed out, "getting the brain-mapping test is the first step toward improving their brain's performance by starting to undo the damage done by choices made years – even decades – earlier."



In Las Vegas, the brain mapping and trans-cranial brain stimulation services are offered by Clinical Neurology Specialists, with offices in both Las Vegas and Henderson. Outpatient hyperbaric oxygen treatments are available in the Las Vegas valley from the Hyperbaric Institute of Nevada. Individuals can access these services directly – they do not require a referral from a primary care physician.



