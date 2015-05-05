New Free Presentation Tool Launched with New Templates at Focusky.com

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2015 --Focusky, one of the web's fastest rising stars among online presentation platforms, has today announced upgraded functionality that includes a new robust lineup of breathtaking templates, along with the use of 3D background capability.



The company's new templates are ideal for users wishing to quickly utilize the recently-added 3D functionality, and users may also upload their own 3D images for use in presentations. While popular online presentation platforms require design or artistic knowledge to create a truly compelling presentation, Focusky free presentation tool is built from the ground up to make every presentation stand out and captivate audiences immediately. No design experience is required to make beautiful presentations inside the platform, and users will be very pleased by how quickly it is to make an incredible presentation in moments using Focusky's new templates.



"Since launching Focusky, we've been extremely proud of how it's been accepted and utilized by our immense user base," Jason Chen, president of Focusky says. "We're even more excited by the response we've been getting since incorporating the 3D background functionality, and we expect the product to be used more widely as we remain on the cutting edge of how people build and display their presentations."



In addition to the new 3D component, Focusky also includes an astounding array of robust presentation tools and features ideal for busy professionals in the information age. These include an unlimited zoom and pan effect, rich media options such as embedded audio and video, quick import from PowerPoint, the ability to share and publish presentations anywhere, and of course, full customization. Additionally, all presentations are backed up in the cloud, and can be outputted as zip files for easy editing no matter where users choose to work.



No matter the purpose or type of presentation, Focusky has crafted an extremely powerful platform guaranteed to provide users with the most amazing presentations available.



