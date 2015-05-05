Cromosys Offers Unmatched Expertise in Building Mobile Apps That Customer Wants to Download

Queen County, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2015 --Most companies pump in loads of money to build the next Tinder or the next Angry Birds. Believing that an app idea will draw interest of people is just half of the story to a truly successful app. It comes to a full-circle only with the collaboration of a creative mobile app development company who has the expertise to turn it into an app that customers want to download and even garner a huge mass of people who are willing to pay to use it. Cromosys has extensive experience in creating popular mobile apps, which can be found on http://www.cromosys.com.



Whether it's an app for iPhone, iPad or Android, Cromosys understands that apps which have tremendous download rates are high on usefulness and ease of using. To develop apps with such finesse requires a highly talented team. Their team has experience in designing high resolution, pixel-perfect applications for a wide range of purposes such as, business, lifestyle, real estate, social networking, health & fitness, sports, entertainment and much more.



Moving into the app territory can be tough and often unpredictable without an expert by the side who knows the crux of the market. Cromosys, a premier mobile app development company with offices in India and USA, creates apps centered on the usability of the target user-base. Each element of the app aesthetic is crafted such that it perfectly matches with their preferences. For instance, application for children has a playful interface with bright colors, whereas an enterprise-utility app is designed with minimalist elements.



Clients can maximize their return on investment in with Cromosys by hiring a dedicated resource to custom-build mobile application. Affordable hourly rates to hire mobile app developer give clients the advantage to develop the application with fine details that they had conceptualized.



A new app can be easily washed away in the flood of existing apps due to lack of promotional activities. Cromosys' professional mobile app marketing services are especially useful to create a quick buzz at the time of the launch and keep it going on later to increase app download.



The App store and Google Play are flooded with zillions of apps, and have thousands of new ones added each day. A less-than-impressive design or a hitch in the user-experience is the quickest way to burn money in mobile app development. The best way out is to hire expert services of Cromosys that offer unmatched talent to develop bespoke apps and promote it.



About Cromosys

Cromosys, based in India and USA, is a leading IT provider of mobile, web, ecommerce and internet marketing services. Their team has excellent expertise in delivering mobile apps that generate voluminous downloads and generous positive reviews on the app store from targeted user-base.



Contact Us: Cromosys is an expert mobile application development company that creates spectacular apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. They also offer mobile app marketing which makes them a one-stop provider for creating successful apps. Inquire to avail most affordable prices for app requirements on http://www.cromosys.com/