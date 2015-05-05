Queens, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2015 --The most recent update in Google search algorithm, Mobilegeddon, has caught numerous businesses off-guard, which are still running their business on desktop-only websites. Their search rankings are starting to affect because Mobilegeddon places mobile-friendly websites higher on search results. For most of them, it is a race-against-time to turn their website mobile-friendly. This is where Cromosys 'newly launched services of expedite website design and development is serving as a rescuer for numerous small and large online companies to rapidly switch to mobile-friendly website and guard their search rankings. Their analysts now deliver quick quotes on http://cromosys.com/.



Cromosys has etched out a niche as a premier website design and development company especially serving startups, small companies and large enterprises. Each of their websites is beautifully designed, functionally rich and optimized for mobile devices to ensure a superior user-experience. They have successfully transformed several business ideas into revenue generating websites. Their expert team has even helped companies to affordably redesign their website and give their business a fresh branding.



The India and USA based company offers competitively priced services for PHP development, Joomla development, Wordpress development and all other leading web technologies. Their domain expertise spans across various industry verticals such as, fashion, real estate, hospitality, pharmaceutical and electronics to name a few.



Advantage of collaborating with Cromosys is that they build mobile-friendly websites as per Google's mobile guidelines. Along with quality assurance testing, their team tests the website using Google's mobile-friendly testing tools. Moreover, they have an internet marketing division that stays updated with every move in the online marketing world. This gives their clients an upper hand as compared to other companies that only provide website design and development services.



Clients of Cromosys can hire website developer who will dedicatedly work to get their website mobile-friendly with least turnaround time. Their advanced infrastructure and extensively experienced team of developers makes Cromosys among few companies that offer cost-effective website development services without compromising on quality.



Most websites are still running in the old-fashioned way. To convert them into mobile-friendly will take considerable time. Companies run a risk of being pushed lower in search ranking because of failing to adapt quickly to the new search algorithm requirement. Cromosys' expedite web design and development service is targeted at quickly turning client's current websites into mobile responsive so that they can win in the game of Mobilegeddon.



About Cromosys

Cromosys offers top-notch IT services for web, mobile, eCommerce and internet marketing, having offices in USA and India. The combination of expert web developers and online marketing professionals, make them a perfect destination to build beautiful websites that rank well on search engine rankings.



