BMC Capital Provides $847,000 for Purchase of Phillips 66 Gas Station

West Jordan, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/6/2006 -- BMC Capital announced today that it provided $847,000 in mortgage financing for the purchase of a 3,500 sq. foot Phillips 66 gas station. The single-tenant property is located at 2666 West 7800 South in West Jordan, Utah, a suburb of Salt Lake City. BMC Capital is one of the leading providers of financing for the single tenant convenience store and gas station sector.



Geoffrey D. Harris is a Vice President with BMC Capital and coordinated the financing for the purchaser of the property. Marcus and Millichap represented the seller.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading provider of multi-family, retail, commercial, and SBA mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.



