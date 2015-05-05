THERMOLAST K Is the Solution to a Sticky Problem

Duluth, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2015 --KRAIBURG TPE was presented with a unique opportunity when it's distribution partner Chase Plastics, one of the leading North American full-service specialty engineered thermoplastic distributors, approached it with a complex problem that required a creative solution.



Chase Plastics was working with Innotech Precision, Inc., a leading manufacturer of precision plastic components, on an automotive A-pillar window application for a prestigious US based OEM. Innotech was seeking a thermoplastic elastomer for its second shot soft-touch plastic that would adhere to two key hard substrates – ASA & PC/ABS. The manufacturer had previously trialed three different kinds of TPE brands and none were able to fulfill the application requirements. The materials displayed issues from processing, where it would stick to the mold cavity to adhesion difficulties where the compounds would not bond to the harder substrates. Already in February 2014 and start of production quickly approaching the following month, both Innotech and Chase needed a rather rapid and effective solution.



The solution became a KRAIBURG TPE material from their THERMOLAST® K portfolio series that is optimal for adhesion and exterior automotive applications. This particular grade exhibited superior chemical bonding and higher ease of processing than any other material trialed thus far. These TPE materials are based on hydrogenated block copolymers and are components of virtually all end-product market segments, such as: Consumer, Industrial and of course Automotive. In addition to their excellent ASA & PC/ABS bonding capabilities, they also feature outstanding sealing and non-slip properties as well as bonding to other engineered plastics like: PC, PMMA, POM and PA.



At last success was achieved and the THERMOLAST® K material is now utilized as the soft touch element in the A-pillar window for over 250,000 vehicle models. Production is expected to run for five years. This is yet another example of the benefits of KRAIBURG TPE's expertise in the field of TPE's and their processing. They consistently support their partners and customers with their know-how gained through their vast years of experience.



About KRAIBURG TPE

KRAIBURG TPE (http://www.kraiburg-tpe.com) is one of the world's leading manufacturers of soft, elastic thermoplastic elastomers. In addition to custom solutions, under the THERMOLAST® brand the company offers a broad spectrum of standardized compounds covering a wide range of applications. With its high-performance HIPEX® compound, KRAIBURG TPE is opening up the world of rubber for all thermoplastics processing companies and with the new compounds COPEC® and For-Tec E is entering new dimensions in terms of haptics, adhesion and resistance for consumer electronics products.



KRAIBURG TPE has production sites in Germany, USA and Malaysia. The sales organization covers France, Italy, Poland, Spain, China, India, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Brazil and Mexico. In further countries KRAIBURG TPE is represented by distributors.



About Chase Plastics

Founded in 1992, Chase Plastics is a leading North American full-service specialty engineering thermoplastic distributor serving plastic processors throughout North and Central America. Chase has redefined thermoplastic distribution by delivering an unlimited combination of specialty, engineering and commodity thermoplastics to its customers and focusing on unparalleled service that includes engineering and technical support, application development expertise, and unmatched industry know-how.



About Innotech Precision

For more than 35 years, some of North America's most well-known manufacturing companies have relied on Innotech's forward-thinking engineering. They look to Innotech's cutting-edge capabilities for the integration of materials, tooling, injection molding, and assembly processes. As a leading supplier of Precision Plastic Components - our vision has never changed.



