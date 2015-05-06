Sun Sounds of Arizona Announces 23rd Annual Made in the Shade Beer Tasting Festival

Flagstaff, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2015 --Preparations are well underway, over 80 breweries are expected and craft beer fans are already eagerly buying tickets for the region's premier beer tasting festival, the Made in the Shade. The Festival is Saturday, June 13 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Pepsi Amphitheater-Coconino County Fairgrounds.



The Made in the Shade Beer Tasting Festival returns for its 23rd year as northern Arizona's longest running, most popular craft beer tasting event featuring dozens of craft breweries, party music and entertainment, plus food and other vendors at Pepsi Amphitheater, the region's largest outdoor venue. Pepsi Amphitheater is in a natural forest bowl in Ft. Tuthill County Park just off of I-25 and directly south of Flagstaff.



"This year's Festival marks our second year at northern Arizona's best outdoor venue and we already have eyebrow-raising interest in strong pre-Festival ticket sales plus commitments from many breweries and food vendors," said Gina Byars, Flagstaff Station Manager for Sun Sounds of Arizona. "We'll feature an excellent, fun, carefully designed and well-run event with even more space and the West's best breweries will be here."



Every dollar raised allows the not-for-profit service organization, Sun Sounds of Arizona, to keep print-disabled persons connected to their community. The Made in the Shade Beer Tasting Festival is an outstanding opportunity to enjoy a super-fun Saturday afternoon in Flagstaff's cool pines and support a needed service providing information access in Flagstaff and surrounding regions.



Enjoy craft beer, live music and a cool vibe at the Made in the Shade Beer Tasting Festival, June 13, 2015 at Pepsi Amphitheater, Ft. Tuthill-Coconino County Fairgrounds. The Made in the Shade Beer Tasting Festival is from 1 to 5 p.m., with VIP admission at noon.



Attendees must be 21. Tickets (VIP, general admission and designated driver) are available at azbeer.com/flagstaff.



Follow the latest plus news about the 2015 Made in the Shade at facebook.com/MadeintheShadeBeerFestival and on Twitter @FlagBeerfest.



